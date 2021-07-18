Big B gives glimpse of his look test from 'Reshma Aur Shera', fans say he looks like Sonu Sood

In the image, he can be seen sporting a Rajasthani kurta. He teamed up his look with a turban and a necklace."My look test for film 'Reshma Aur Shera'...1969... I actually got selected," Big B captioned the post that garnered several likes and comments from netizens."Hahahaha...this is so cute," a social media user commented."So cute," another fan wrote.Interestingly, a section of social media users stated that Big B looks like actor Sonu Sood in the particular image."You look like Sonu Sood. Ditto," a netizen commented."I thought it's Sonu Sood," actor Jibraan Khan wrote.For the unversed, 'Reshma Aur Shera' was directed by late Sunil Dutt. Apart from Big B and Sunil Dutt, the film also starred late Vinod Khanna and Waheeda Rehman. (ANI)