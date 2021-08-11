Big B happy to return to the sets of 'KBC'

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram and posted a picture of him sitting in the host's chair. Alongside the image, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who's been associated with the popular TV show's journey since 2000.



"... back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that's 21 years .. a lifetime .. !!.and gratitude to all that came along," Big B captioned the post.



For the unversed, the 'Agnipath' star started hosting the quiz show in the year 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show. However, SRK failed to impress the audience with his hosting skills on the game show.



Speaking about the upcoming 13th season, it is scheduled to air from August 23 on Sony Entertainment Television. It is being said that owing to the COVID pandemic, a lot of changes were implemented during the shoot of the show.

