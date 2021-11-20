Big B heaps praise on son Abhishek Bachchan after 'Bob Biswas' trailer release

Senior Bachchan took to his Instagram account and reposted the trailer with a heartwarming note."I am proud to say you are my Son ! "BYCMJBBN". Repost @redchilliesent #BobBiswas says Nomoshkar! But this might be the first and last time you hear it. Trailer out now. Premieres 3rd Dec on #Zee5. #NomoshkarEkMinute," the actor captioned the post.For the unversed, the upcoming project revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film.Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, 'Bob Biswas' is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. 'Bob Biswas' is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.Apart from 'Bob Biswas', Abhishek will be seen in other projects like 'Dasvi' and 'Breathe' season 3. He was last seen in a Netflix Original, 'Ludo'.Meanwhile, Big B will also be starring in a few upcoming movies like 'Brahmastra', 'Mayday' and the Hindi adaptation of 'The Intern'. (ANI)