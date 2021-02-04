Big B on 16 years of 'Black': A movie way ahead of its time

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic about his film Black completing 16 years of release on Thursday. Big B feels the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was way ahead of its time.

"It has been 16 years...since Debraj Sahai. Black...a movie way ahead of its time. Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted, that it has engraved its existence in everyone's heart, including mine. #16YearsOfBlack #RaniMukerji #SanjayLeelaBhansali," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Instagram.