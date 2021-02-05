Big B on Abhishek's birthday: He leads me now

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, on his birthday. Abhishek turned 45 on Friday.

Wishing Abhishek on Instagram and his official blog, Big B posted a then-and-now collage of throwback pictures with his son.

"I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand," the veteran actor wrote with the picture.