Big B, Prabhas, Deepika team up for 'Project-K' as shoot starts

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (IANS) Telugu star Prabhas has teamed up with 'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin for the upcoming 'Project-K'. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will star opposite Prabhas with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The movie is tentatively titled 'Project-K' has begun the shoot, as the makers started the first schedule in Hyderabad. The film's shoot is presently taking place in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The team will be shooting a few scenes involving Prabhas and Deepika.