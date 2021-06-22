Big B sends letter of appreciation to Tisca Chopra for her book

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress and author Tisca Chopra was in for a surprise when she received a letter from actor Amitabh Bachchan. She took to Instagram on Tuesday, to share the pleasant new.

Amitabh wrote to Tisca, appreciating her latest book "What's Up With Me?"

Uploading a picture of herself with the letter, Tisca wrote: "Verified. Couldn't have asked for a better recommendation -- thank you ever so much for your kind words @amitabhbachchan sir.. your words mean the world to me!"