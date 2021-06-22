  1. Sify.com
  Big B sends letter of appreciation to Tisca Chopra for her book

Big B sends letter of appreciation to Tisca Chopra for her book

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jun 22nd, 2021, 19:41:25hrs
Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress and author Tisca Chopra was in for a surprise when she received a letter from actor Amitabh Bachchan. She took to Instagram on Tuesday, to share the pleasant new.

Amitabh wrote to Tisca, appreciating her latest book "What's Up With Me?"

Uploading a picture of herself with the letter, Tisca wrote: "Verified. Couldn't have asked for a better recommendation -- thank you ever so much for your kind words @amitabhbachchan sir.. your words mean the world to me!"

She further wrote in the caption, what Big B had written to her: "I hope 'What's Up With Me?' Will reach many young girls and their parents. And will help shape a different - less stifling, more scientific narrative around menstruation in India."

--IANS

ym/vnc

