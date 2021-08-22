Big B shares words of wisdom with throwback picture from his younger days

The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram took to the photo-sharing platform to share his thoughts, alongside a monochrome picture featuring himself.In the snap, Big B looks dashing in a ruffled white shirt and bow paired with a black coat. Sharing the picture, he penned a couplet in Hindi that read, "javaani ki jhalak, palak jhapakate hi guzar jaati hai, falaq ka intezaar karti kuchh yaaden, bas reh jaati hain."The picture is indeed a treat for his millions of fans as they chimed into the comments section and left a string of emoticons with heartfelt messages for him.One of those fans was Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh who called Big B a "heartthrob", in the comments section.Daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote "Love you", and actor Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Super" in the comments section of the priceless picture of the megastar.Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is currently gearing up for the 13th season of his much-loved quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' which is scheduled to start on Sony Entertainment Television from August 23.Amitabh Bachchan has plenty of projects in his kitty including 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', and 'Mayday'.He is also working on the Vikas Bahl-directorial 'Goodbye' and recently completed its first shoot schedule. Alongside him, the film also features actors Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram.He is also shooting for 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature superstar Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in key roles. (ANI)