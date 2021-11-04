Big B, Shilpa Shetty, more B-town celebs extend Diwali wishes

Taking to his Twitter handle, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a sneak peek of the Lakshmi Pooja at his home with his wife Jaya, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aradhya.Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, "Deepawali ki anek shubhkamnayein. Mangalam Mangalam Mangalam. To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response .."Actor Shilpa Shetty also took to her Instagram handle and shared a short video in which she could be seen sitting near a beautiful urali. Shilpa captioned the post as, "Iss Diwali, khushiyaan aapki zindagi ko roshan kare aur apnon ka pyaar aapke jeevan mein mithaas bhar de. Deepawali ki hardik shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko."Soha Ali Khan also shared a series of pictures from the Lakshmi pooja at her home with husband-actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Diwali. May love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home and heart."Veteran actor Jackie Shroff sent a powerful message while extending Diwali wishes to fans and followers on his Twitter handle. He shared a picture of a child smiling his heart out while selling earthen diyas at the roadside. Along with the snap, Jackie wrote, "Buy some happiness #HappyDiwali."Several other Bollywood celebrities like Disha Patani, Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and others extended Diwali greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion. (ANI)