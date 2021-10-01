Big B shows fractured toes on sets of 'KBC 13'

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a few pictures from the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' on his blog showing his fractured toes. 'KBC 13' is hosted by the megastar and he is seen in traditional attire in the pictures.

All the photos are from 'KBC 13's Navratri special episode. He shared the pictures to show how he shot with fractured toes using camouflage shoes. But despite the fact that his toes are fractured he can be seen enjoying the shoot with full enthusiasm. He can be seen laughing in his pictures.