Big B to star with Deepika Padukone in 'The Intern' remake

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) The first-look poster of the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone comedy "The Intern" was launched on Monday. Deepika, who has co-produced the film, was earlier slated to co-star with late Rishi Kapoor.

The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.