Big B to undergo surgery due to 'medical condition', fans pray for speedy recovery

However, it is unclear if the medical procedure is complete. In a one-line, cryptic message on his blog, the veteran actor gave an update to his fans and followers. He wrote, "Medical condition .. surgery .. can't write."The news about the veteran actor's health condition has left his fans feeling worried and distressed, with many taking to Twitter to wish the megastar a speedy recovery.A fan tweeted, "Sir good luck for your upcoming surgery! Please take care and get well soon #AmitabhBachchan."Another one wrote, "Praying for quick recovery! Get well soonest! God bless you @SrBachchan sir Much love. plz, take care.""I was having an intuition since yesterday that something is going to happen regarding his health... And now suddenly this surgery..Prayers for speedy recovery," tweeted a user.Another fan wrote on the micro-blogging website, "@SrBachchan Get well soon Sir. Wish you a speedy recovery. Take care Sir and take rest Sir. Praying to God for ur well being. What Surgery Sir? Such type of news is very scary. Pl. dont do tweets. Take rest. Love u."Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama 'Gulabo Sitabo' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, which released on Amazon Prime Video in June 2020.The veteran star's upcoming projects include mystery thriller 'Chehre' and sci-fi movie 'Brahmastra'. He will also be seen in the sports drama 'Jhund'.Apart from the forthcoming films, the actor was busy with the shooting of his upcoming project 'Mayday', co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Big B announced his association with Ajay Devgn directorial last year and he has been actively sharing updates from the film's set on his social media handles. (ANI)