Big B turns DJ during schedule wrap-up party of 'Goodbye'

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Goodbye' features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram.Taking to Instagram, Pavail posted a string of images of the cast celebrating the schedule wrap-up.In one of the photographs, we can see Pavail sharing smiles with Big B. And according to Pavail's caption, it seems Big B turned DJ at the bash."Schedule wrap! What a beautiful night with DJ @amitabhbachchan in the house," he wrote.Also, Big B's look from the film has also been leaked. In the viral picture, Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a pink shirt paired with a dark green-coloured half-jacket. Rashmika is also seen standing next to the megastar.'Goodbye' is a Good Co. production, and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. (ANI)