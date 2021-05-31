Big B wonders 'how 52 years in films went by'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has reminisced about his journey in filmdom on social media. Looking back at his over five-decade career, he said that he still wonders how it all went by.

The thespian shared a collage of his looks in highlights films on Instagram in the early hours of Monday. The films featured in the collage include his debut film Saat Hindustani, which released in 1969, along with Deewaar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Coolie, Khuda Gawah, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, Paa, Sarkar and Gulabo Sitabo.