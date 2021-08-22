Big Boi-Sleepy Brown collab album out on Sept 3

Big Boi released the animated video of the single 'The Big Sleep is Over' on Sunday on his social media along with the announcement.

Washington DC, Aug 22 (IANS) American rapper Big Boi and music composer Sleepy Brown's first collaborative album 'The Big Sleep is Over' will be out on September 3.

The video opens with a rap verse sung by Big Boi followed by the animation video. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have released singles like 'Intentions', 'Can't Sleep', 'We The Ones' and 'Lower Case (no cap)' in the past.

While Sleepy Brown is known for singles like 'I can't wait' and 'Margarita' with Pharrel Williams, Big Boi has albums like 'Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors' and 'Boomiverse' to his credit. He has also acted in films like 'Baby Driver', 'Superfly', and 'The Trap', to name a few.

Prior to the release of their album, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown will be part of the fall tour beginning at the MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles on August 24.

