Big relief for 2D Entertainment, they can now remake Soorarai Pottru in Hindi!

Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment are free to proceed with the Hindi remake of the film with this new order passed by the Madras HC.

The Madras High Court has vacated the injunction granted to Sikhya Entertainment against the Hindi remake of Suriya's bonafide OTT hit Soorarai Pottru .

Sikhya Entertainment had earlier filed the injunction application against 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment that they should not proceed with the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

2D Entertainment had however told the HC that they paid Sikhya Entertainment a huge sum for facilitating the acquisition of the rights of the book Simply Fly from Captain Gopinath apart from the actual rights money paid by 2D Entertainment.

Soorarai Pottru is the most-watched regional language film in the history of Amazon Prime Video in India. The film has recently won the Best Film and Best Actor awards at the IFF Melbourne.