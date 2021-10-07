Big-screen release of Kiccha Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' to revive Sandalwood

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) The Sandalwood film industry is looking ahead to the release of 'Superstar' Kiccha Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3'. It will be the first big-budget movie to hit the screens after theatres have been allowed 100 per cent audience seating. The promo of the much-awaited movie was released on Thursday.

Sources in the industry say the film is going to provide a much-awaited fresh start to their business, which had been battered by Covid-19 restrictions.

Producer Surappa Babu has stated that the Censor Board has given a U/A certificate for the film and did not suggest a 'single cut' or 'mute'. It is an action entertainer that is going to enthrall the audience, he added.

The film, directed by Shivakarthik, is being released in 350-plus theatres across Karnataka during the Dasara festival in the second week of this month.

Madonna Sebastian, who works primarily in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, is playing the lead role against Sudeep, marking her debut in the Kannada film industry. Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and Ravishankar are in the other prominent roles.

--IANS

mka/srb/kr