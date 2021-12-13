'Bigadne De' acts as inspirational fuel to fire of '83' squad

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) After' Lehra Do', the makers of '83' have released the second song 'Bigadne De' from the album.

The song composed by Pritam and crooned by Benny Dayal features Ranveer Singh and the whole squad of the 1983 World Cup-winning team portrayed in the Kabir Khan film.

An inspirational song, 'Bigadne De' takes off to the skies much like the new found confidence of the squad who are slowly getting into the groove. It takes the listeners through the prep and behind-the-scenes fun of Team India before they set out to create history.