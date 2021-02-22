Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni opens up on what he earned on the show

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni on Monday revealed he realises what he has actually earned from the show only after coming out of the house.

"Finally I am out of the house and let me tell you, bahar aake jab aap Sab Ka pyaar dekha, toh samaj mein aaya ki Meine kya kamaya hai. Humne izzat aur pyaar kamaya. Thank you to all you beautiful people. #FamAly best thi hai n rahegi. Gratitude. (I realised what I have actually earned after coming out of the house. I have earned a lot of love and respect. #FamAly is the best and always will be.)" he tweeted.