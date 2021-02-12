Bigg Boss 14: Bipasha Basu cheers for 'strong girl' Rubina Dilaik

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has rooted for Rubina Dilaik and said that she finds the Bigg Boss 14 contestant strong.

Bipasha posted a picture of Rubina on Instagram Stories. She shared a snapshot of her while watching the show.

On the image, Bipasha wrote: "Watched #biggboss14! This girl @rubinadilaik16 is one hell of a strong girl! Should surely win. Best of luck to her."