Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan 'disappointed' on not being asked to re-enter show

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 14 housemate Eijaz Khan is disappointed on not being invited to re-enter the reality show. Eijaz had to opt out of the show midway owing to prior shooting commitments.

"‘Bigg Boss' was a part of my life, but my entire life doesn't revolve around it. Unfortunately, I didn't get the opportunity to enter the house again. I finished my work on February 6 and after that, if I had to enter the house once again, I would have to go through a mandatory quarantine period and then I would have stayed in the house for a very less period," said Eijaz.