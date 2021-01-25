Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' for Abhinav is too gimmicky to be true

It all starts with Rakhi getting into a tiff with Abhinav's wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, also a housemate on the show. The clip shows Rakhi telling Abhinav: "Apki biwi ko shayad neend nahi aayegi agar main apke saath bartan dhoun (your wife will have a sleepless night if I do the dishes with you)."

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant is all set for her latest gimmick. She will give a glimpse of what she claims is her crazy love story with actor Abhinav Shukla by etching the words, I Love Abhinav, in red all over her body.

An irked Rubina replied: "Rakhi, Is tareeke ki baat mat kijiyega (Don't say such things)."

It would have ended there hadn't Rakhi soon retorted, clearly in an effort to irritate Rubina further, by saying no one could separate her from Abhinav.

Next, Rakhi roamed around the house with 'I Love Abhinav' written all over her body, and also drew heart emojis. It seems she wrote it all with her red lipstick.

Many in the house as well as among the viewers were amused, other irritated, still others simply bored with Rakhi's latest antics.

Abhinav, who pretended to be suitably flabbergasted, asked her: "Ye kya hai (What is this)?", to which Rakhi responded, "Mera crazy love hai (This is my crazy love)."

Rubina seemed furious and called Rakhi "cheap entertainment". Rakhi replied saying "Ye meri body hai (This is my body)!" in reference to her actions.

Later, Rubina is seen warning her husband: "She'll cross her limits, now don't encourage her."

Earlier, Rakhi had revealed that she had frozen her eggs, and wanted Abhinav to be her donor.

