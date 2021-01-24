Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla comes back to grill contestants

In the latest promo, Sidharth was seen entering the house amid loud cheers from the housemates, and then taking up audience questions in a segment. He was also seen counter questioning housemates.

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) With superstar Salman Khan busy with his prior commitments, actor Sidharth Shukla will be taking over the hosting duties, and will be grilling the contestants.

The actor will be seen talking to the contestants about their conduct in the house and what's wrong with their ways of playing the game.

At one point in the clip, he was seen telling Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla that they have got an unfair advantage on the show as they always have each other's support.

He also told contestant Nikki Tamboli not to bring up old issues, in reference to the whole #MeToo topic involving him and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

He said: "You have been bringing up old issues again and again. It becomes very boring. You used to be so interesting. You say bitter things, that's not entertaining at all. Why are you doing that?"

The weekend episode also reunited Sidharth Shukla with Rashami Desai.

Tina Dutta, Raghav Juyal, and Harsh Limbachiya also added drama and entertainment to the show.

While Sidharth will ask the contestants 'Janta Ke Sawal', Rashami and Tina will join Harsh and Raghav to celebrate 12 years of their show "Uttaran".

--IANS

sug/dpb