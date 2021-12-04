'Bigg Boss 15' a 'big bore', says 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan, who was last seen on 'Bigg Boss OTT', was interacting with the media during his pre-birthday celebrations with family and friends.

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Zeeshan Khan says 'Bigg Boss 15', the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is losing its charm and is turning into a "big bore".

With wild card entries and eliminations in progress on 'Bigg Boss 15', Zeeshan was asked about his response to the ongoing season and he said: "There is no show by the name 'Bigg Boss', but there is a 'Big Bore' show. This season, they are trying to make the show an extra bore."

Continuing in the same vein, he said: "I mean, I really cannot express how boring it is. As I am watching it, after 15 minutes I lose my interest in it, and I want to switch it off. I cannot bear to watch it. I want to do something else."

Zeeshan made headlines when he was evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT' after a violent interaction with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, who's now in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

Talking about his pre-birthday celebration with his girlfriend and members of his family, Zeeshan said: "This is super special for me, because unlike my other birthdays, which were spent partying hard, this time I am with my parents, my girlfriend and a couple of close friends, so it is a close-knit family celebration. I am going to spend some quiet and quality time with my family."

--IANS

srb/kr