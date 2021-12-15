'Bigg Boss 15': Abhijit Bichukale, Ritesh to be evicted?

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see some major twists. From contestants getting into heated arguments and fights during the Ticket To Finale task to surprise evictions.

We already saw in the previous episode that the task for Ticket To Finale was cancelled. The task will choose the second finalist and many believe Umar Riaz can be the next finalist after Rakhi Sawant. But it will be confirmed later after the task is complete.