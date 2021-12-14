'Bigg Boss 15': Abhijit Bichukale threatens to burn down the house during Ticket To Finale

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is surely going to witness some high-octane drama as Abhijit Bichukale threatens the housemates that he will burn down the 'BB 15' house.

In the 'Ticket To Finale' task all the contestants are seen planning about winning the task and how to become the next finalist after Rakhi Sawant.