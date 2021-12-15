'Bigg Boss 15': Abhijit Bichukale wants Devoleena to kiss him during a task

The latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 15' shows that during the given task contestants have to steal certain items from the museum. Abhijit does the same and tells Devoleena that he has got many items while touching her cheek.

He says: "I can do anything for you but want a kiss from you in return."

Abhijit shouts and asks her 'when is she going to kiss him'. Devoleena says she will never kiss him. She says: "I won't."

The actress further warns him not to cross his lines and take advantage of her kindness. Later Abhijit says he was just kidding and Devoleena replies: "Shut up."

Pratik Sehajpal also comes in support of Devoleena and says: "Why will she lie."

--IANS

ila/dpb