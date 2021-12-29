'Bigg Boss 15': Abhijit's comments upset Devoleena, he says she's in love with Pratik, not him

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were again seen getting into a verbal spat beacuse of his disrestpectful comments on Devoleena.

During the coming episode, Abhijit flirts with Devoleena and asks her to get dressed up in a western wear to recreate Shah Rukh Khan's popular scene with her. He also said that he cannot enact like Salman Khan beacuse he doesn't have that kind of physique.