'Bigg Boss 15': Bharti, Haarsh's comments on funny tasks, Vishal dresses up like a girl

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are going to give their commentary on the funny tasks performed by 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants while sitting inside a radio room.

The contestants seem to be doing some fun tasks like smearing cream all over them and putting on ridiculous get-ups to get their attention. A shirtless Umar Riaz does horseback riding on Neha Bhasin to get Shamita to look at them.