'Bigg Boss 15': Can Rakhi Sawant escape nomination this week?

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Rakhi Sawant will be saved from nomination this week in 'Bigg Boss 15', said sources close to the show.

Furthermore, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai have a heated argument with Abhijit Bichukale during the 'Ticket To Finale' task.

Devoleena shouts at Abhijit: "He was stabbing me back," and Rashami adds: "You do a lot of politics. But this doesn't works with me as I understand it well."