'Bigg Boss 15': Contestants to face prize money deduction to re-enter house

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) In the last episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', contestants got a straightforward lesson from 'Bigg Boss' for not taking the game seriously. They were sent to the jungle and two eviction slots were opened. However, there is no end to the agony of 'Junglewasis' as they received yet another announcement.

The contestants have been divided into pairs. Each pair has a chance to gain entry in the main house using the 'access ticket', but it comes at a cost. The pairs not only have to win the assigned task but also face a deduction of a certain amount from their prize money should they re-enter the main house. Moreover, the jungle will also start taking away the necessities required for survival. The contestants thus have no choice but to face the deductions and try to enter the main house.

Jay Bahushali and Pratik Sehajpal, who have been rivals since day one, started working together as a team. They are on a mission to not let anybody win and Pratik starts ruining the task for others. Tejasswi gets furious and yells at him, "Tu sirf yehi kar sakta hai! Dusron ko girana, yeh hi teri soch hai!" (you can only do this to bring down others, this is your thinking) She also gets upset at Jay for supporting him, who stands his ground and even defends him! He says, "He's not my friend but he's right!"

So rivals are working as partners, but friends are also turning into foes.

