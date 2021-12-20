'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena expresses her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Devoleena Bhattacharjee had expressed her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as she tells him: "I don't know how you will take it. Yes, I got attracted towards you."

Furthermore, the Ticket To Finale task in 'Bigg Boss 15' has created a lot of rift between the contestants. Each of them are making plans and strategies. Karan had planned to target Shamita with Tejasswi and Umar's help.