'Bigg Boss 15': Donal Bisht to enter the show as a wild card contestant?

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress and model Donal Bisht, who was evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 15' house because of the decision by the housemates, can enter the show again as a wild card contestant.

But this is yet to be confirmed officially. After her eviction she said that despite giving her 100 per cent in making connections, she got evicted. Donal also mentioned that it happened because she never follows anyone and has her own style of playing the game.