'Bigg Boss 15': Ex-contestant Neha Bhasin cheers for friend Shamita Shetty

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) As the task for 'Ticket To Finale' has started in 'Bigg Boss 15', the contestants are coming face to face to win the task.

Amid all this, former contestant Neha Bhasin came out in support of her close friend Shamita Shetty.

Talking about Shamita's journey, she said: "I am so excited that 'Bigg Boss' 'Ticket To Finale' is finally here and I am supporting my buddy Shamita Shetty. I am so proud of her journey on the show. She's very courageous and brave."