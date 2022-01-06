'Bigg Boss 15': Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra for rude comments on Tejasswi

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress and model Gauahar Khan has slammed 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra for his comments on Tejasswi Prakash. She said he should look at his face and his reality is now apparently visible to everyone.

In the previous episode, Karan and Tejasswi were seen getting into a nasty fight because Tejasswi felt that Karan is supporting Shamita Shetty over her during a task. She used some insulting words to him, due to which he reacted and lashed out at her. He said a lot of things as both got into an ugly argument with each other.