'Bigg Boss 15': Has Sahil Shroff been evicted from the house?

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The most controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' is going through a lot of fights, love stories and arguments. Now as the show is going to air its first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, viewers are going to see a lot of special things happening on the show.

Along with special guests like Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Nia Sharma, Karan Patel and Yohani to Salman Khan warning Jay Bhanushali to be careful of the kind of language he is using.