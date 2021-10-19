'Bigg Boss 15': Housemates banished to the jungle for not following rules

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 15' is set to see interesting twists in the days ahead, one being that the housemates who haven't been following the rules will be declared 'junglewasis' and two contestants will bid goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house.

Bigg Boss, in fact, has decided to get tough and punish the contestants for bad behaviour. Those who haven't been following the rules and are not taking the show seriously are being sent out of the house and into the jungle. This, naturally, has shocked the contestants and each one is busy pointing an accusing finger at the other.