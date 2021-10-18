'Bigg Boss 15': Is friendship of Jay and Tejasswi on the rocks?

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) The previous episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' already saw rivalries and competition among the contestants becoming more fierce.

As Shamita Shetty's tenure as the house captain comes to an end, the house is looking for a new commander who will lead them. Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash have remained great friends since the beginning of this season. However, it appears that the selection process for captaincy has created a massive rift between them.