'Bigg Boss 15': Is Simba the first of the 'bottom six' to be evicted?

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The elimination of the 'bottom six' contestants in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' appears to have started, with Simba Nagpal's name doing the rounds for being the first to exit the house.

His elimination, however, has not been officially confirmed. In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, the show's superstar host Salman Khan had announced that only the top five contestants will move ahead and the rest will be eliminated.