'Bigg Boss 15': Jay and Pratik push each other, break glass divider

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 15' as usual is grabbing attention with its high drama and fights. Pratik Sehajpal is in the news because of his confrontation with other contestants. This is going to continue even in the upcoming episode.

The audience will see Jay and Pratik's rift has widened from the previous episode, escalating into a 'Bigg' fight with other contestants rallying around them. During a task, they both get into a spat, catching everyone's attention. As the bickering gets worse, Jay and Pratik push each other, breaking the glass divider. They nearly come to blows, with everyone stopping them just in the nick of time! Pratik shows his furious side by banging his chest after Jay mocks him, "Tu khatam ho gaya!"(you are finished).