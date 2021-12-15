'Bigg Boss 15': Kajal Pisal supports Devoleena, slams Abhijit for demanding kiss

Kajal worked with Devoleena in the popular show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'. Kajal, who is currently seen as Asha in 'Sirf Tum', feels like asking for a kiss on 'Bigg Boss 15' is not a joke and absolutely wrong,

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Kajal Pisal has come out in support of her friend and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee after Abhijeet Bichukale asked her for a kiss on the reality show.

She says: "It's high time to take a stand against men like Abhijeet Bichukale, it's not only in the show but mostly girls always face such embarrassing situations be it at their work or anywhere. And the way Abhijeet blackmailed my friend was horrible. Devoleena is a strong woman to deal with such people. Still there must be strict action taken against such behaviour."

Kajal also appreciated Tejasswi for taking stand for Devoleena. "I'm glad that Tejasswi came out and took a stand for Devoleena. It's us who need to stand against such behaviour which shouldn't be promoted at all, be it even as a joke."

--IANS

ila/kr