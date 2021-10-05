'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra doesn't shy away from letting people know about his life

Talking about contestants getting into controversies in the reality show, Karan told IANS: "I am not a person who shies away from letting people know about my life because I chose this life. Everything is out there."

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Television actor Karan Kundrra, who is one of the 15 contestants in the latest edition of 'Bigg Boss', does not worry about controversies created in the show as he says he is not a person who shies away from letting people know about his life.

He added: "Yes, it is a different level of exposure where people will be watching us 24x7 but at the same time it has got its on perks and as long as I know I am not duping anybody or being irrational or injustice happening because of me I am good. I am not scared of that part."

Karan is a known personality as he has worked in popular shows such as 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and even movies including 'Mubarakan' and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'.

Does being a known figure give him an edge over other contestants in the show, which airs on Colors?

"It's a perspective. There are a lot of people who already know me and associate with me. But that gives an edge to other people because they have seen me on other shows and they have a perception about me."

He added: "This is a very stressful and challenging situation and people will get to know the exact real person I am. It could go anyway."

What according to him are the pros and cons of being a part of a reality show?

Karan, who has judged, participated and even hosted in the genre, said: "I have been a participant before in 'Zara Nachke Dikha' as well. I have been on the other side, which is the judging side and the hosting side."

He added: "For the first time I am crossing that line after a long time so there are advantages and disadvantages of both the things because I like to over analyse things because I would put myself in the hosts' shoes. It might be difficult or easy for me. I am ready for both."

