'Bigg Boss 15': Neha Bhasin, Tejasswi spar on share of food

The contestants who are in the VIP zone have special powers and they are also safe from nominations this week. They have to decide on the main culprit in the house and that particular person will be sent to jail.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', VIP contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz have to decide who among Jay and Pratik can be locked up or sent to jail.

Now both Jay and Pratik start convincing the contestants that among them who should be punished. But rather deciding on the punishment, they themselves start fighting with each other.

Nishant feels that Umar's line of questioning is futile, and Karan even says, "Time waste ho raha hai." (Time is getting wasted)

Umar gets offended by his statement and starts shouting at Karan and Vishal for not showing any courtesy. Karan gets annoyed and kicks the table in rage.

Meanwhile things get worse when the housemates start fighting on the share of food items and start blaming those in the VIP zone.

In fact Neha Bhasin fights with Tejasswi and calls her 'brainless'.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

