'Bigg Boss 15': Rajiv Adatia says he won't have any problem in making connections

Rajiv who is also a businessman and brand ambassador is entering the house without any planning. "I am not going inside with any planning as I know nothing is certain. In 'Bigg Boss' we have to make strategies according to the given situation and circumstances. I will also do the same and plan according to the game and people around."

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Former model and social media influencer Rajiv Adatia has now entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as a wild card entry. "I am quite excited about my entry and hope everything goes well inside the house," says Rajiv.

Rajiv and Shamita Shetty are good friends too. When asked how this will affect his game, he adds: "I don't think it will have any impact on my game. I will play it like with other housemates. In fact, she might not like me for something and I may also not support her. So, though we are brother and sister and know each other, we will compete like other contestants."

Rajiv is also open to making connections inside the house. "As I know many housemates inside the house it won't be any problem to make connections."

He concludes that he likes 'Bigg Boss' and it can be really helpful in his growth. "I think if you play the game with honesty and positivity, 'Bigg Boss' can have a really great impact on one's career and growth. But if you say bad words to others and are not loyal, of course it will not do anything good to you," he concludes.

--IANS

ila/kr