'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi asks Ritesh to give his attention towards her

She says: "I am so possessive about you, but when will you pay attention towards me."

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) 'Entertainment queen' Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh's relationship is taking a bitter turn and their differences look like not coming to an end in 'Bigg Boss 15'. The latest promo shows Rakhi and Ritesh getting into an argument and Rakhi asks him to pay attention towards her.

Ritesh replies: "I am having a headache because of you." After this he just left. Later, Rakhi is seen discussing her relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and she tells her: "He is the only husband who is not at all interested in his wife. He is not even ready to sit with me. Don't know how this relationship will work."

Rakhi continues saying: "He is interested in other girls but not in me. It is really strange."

It seems their relationship is going through a rough patch and how it shapes up further will be seen in the coming episode.

--IANS

ila/dc