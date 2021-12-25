'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant throws water at Abhijit as he steals her food

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Rakhi Sawant throws water from her bottle on the face of Abhijit Bichukale during some fun banter between them in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'. It all started when Abhijit deliberately steals Rakhi's food to annoy her.

She stomps towards Abhijit in anger while Pratik tries to protect him with laughter all over his face. Rakhi shouts at him, saying: "Where is my chakli?"(meri chakli kahan hai).