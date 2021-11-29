'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant tries to dominate Rajiv Adatia, turns into verbal spat

She tries to dominate him and reassign him duties but Rajiv defends himself by saying he knows what he is doing. But Rakhi insults him with her words and Rajiv replies back: "Gandi baat bol rahe ho aap (you are talking dirty)."

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) The upcoming 'Bigg Boss 15' episode will see a heated argument between Rakhi Sawant and Rajiv Adatia over kitchen duties.

On this Rakhi responded: "Main VIP hoon, main bolungi! (I am VIP and I will say that)." They have an intense face-off.

Furthermore, Abhijit Bichukale returns to the show and says: "I'm back in action."

He continues warning his co-contestants: "I am a very soft spoken person but if it comes to show my real side, I can turn into Raavan and am not scared of anyone's 'baap' (father)."

Rakhi and Nishant show Abhijit around the house, and he decides to occupy Umar's bed. But Umar Riaz denies and tells Rakhi that he doesn't care about their VIP status.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

--IANS

