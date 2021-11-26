'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh enters in sehra

A promo clip of the show doing the round on social media, shows that Rakhi enters the house first. She is seen standing in front of the camera and saying: "Toh main aagayi hoon aapne pati Ritesh ko lekar (So, I've come along with my husband Ritesh)."

Dressed in a red saree, Rakhi dances on the song actress Madhuri Dixit's number 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' before Ritesh's entry.

In a few moments, the doors to the 'Bigg Boss' house open and Ritesh steps in the house wearing a sehra (headdress worn by an Indian groom). His face was not revealed in the promo.

Rakhi is then seen welcoming better half with a puja thali.

Before touching his feet, She is then seen telling Ritesh: "Aapka welcome hai. 12 mulko ki police aur puri desh ki janta aapka inteezaar karrahi hai (You're welcomed here. The police of 12 countries and the entire nation is waiting for you)."

In an interview to IANS, earlier this week, Rakhi said: "Earlier I entered the show as a contestant and now I will be seen as a wife. Everyone will call me the best 'bahu' (daughter-in-law) after this."

She added that she will be adding spice to this season.

"I am going to add 'tadka' to the show that I believe was lacking."

It is unclear if Rakhi is entering the show as a guest or a wildcard. However, there are two other entries happening.

Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be stepping into the show as wildcards.

