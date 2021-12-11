'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh kisses her on the show; contestants tease her

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh's relationship is making headlines. From Ritesh's pictures going viral on social media with another wife and a child to Rakhi and Ritesh kissing each other on the show.

The coming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is going to spice up their romance.

Well it is from the latest episode in which Rakhi and Ritesh shared an adorable moment while they were with other housemates in the garden. They were discussing their marriage with other contestants and they started teasing them shouting "Kiss kiss kiss."