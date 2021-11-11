'Bigg Boss 15': Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan to appear as special guests

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Rani Mukerji and Kartik Aaryan as celebrity guests on the show.

Rani is coming to promote her movie 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. It features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is directed and written by Varun V. Sharma. It is a sequel to 2005 film 'Bunty Aur Babli', which featured Abhishek Bachchan along with Rani.